Short Interest in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZEW) Rises By 11.3%

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FaZe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FaZe stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZEW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 545,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

FaZe Trading Up 32.2 %

Shares of FaZe stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,806. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. FaZe has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

