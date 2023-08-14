Short Interest in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Expands By 12.5%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,076,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 1,302,052 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 289,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 139,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of FWAC stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

