Short Interest in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Expands By 40.7%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Dana D. Behar purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 237,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNWB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. 3,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,681. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $124.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNWB shares. Piper Sandler lowered First Northwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

