Short Interest in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Expands By 44.6%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the July 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DALI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. 14,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,540. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4628 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.
