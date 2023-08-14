Short Interest in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Expands By 44.6%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the July 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DALI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. 14,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,540. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

Get First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4628 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,305,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,084,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $687,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.