Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Decreases By 33.3%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of FEUZ opened at $39.50 on Monday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9067 per share. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF
About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF
The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
