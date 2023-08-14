Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Decreases By 33.3%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FEUZ opened at $39.50 on Monday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9067 per share. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

