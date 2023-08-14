Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Decreases By 33.3%

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FEUZ opened at $39.50 on Monday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9067 per share. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.