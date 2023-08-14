Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Drops By 27.7%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,900 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 816,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.3 %

LOPE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.81. 119,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,775. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.43. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $614,744. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

