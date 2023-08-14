Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Drops By 29.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSMR traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $23.51. 8,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

