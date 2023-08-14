Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Increases By 37.5%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IIF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,883. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.