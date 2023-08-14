Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Increases By 37.5%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:IIF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,883. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
