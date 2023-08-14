Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Expands By 36.4%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,288,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 6,076,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,381.3 days.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of RBSPF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

