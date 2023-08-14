Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Expands By 36.4%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,288,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 6,076,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,381.3 days.
NatWest Group Price Performance
Shares of RBSPF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About NatWest Group
