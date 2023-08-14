Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Declines By 19.8%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 787,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.1 days.

New Hope stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. New Hope has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

