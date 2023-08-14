Short Interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Declines By 25.9%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,400 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 677,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 27,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ORMP stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $3.12. 187,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,537. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $125.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 1,093.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

