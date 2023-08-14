Short Interest in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Decreases By 25.5%

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 9,550,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of PECO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.59. 707,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 243.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,307 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 924,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
