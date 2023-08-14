Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Increases By 28.1%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,800 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 1,023,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,638.5 days.

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of RLLWF remained flat at $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Reliance Worldwide has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $2.98.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.