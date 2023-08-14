Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Grows By 38.1%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499. Renault has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

