Short Interest in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAR) Drops By 40.7%

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sagaliam Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Sagaliam Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,418. Sagaliam Acquisition has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Featured Stories

