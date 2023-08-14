Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Decreases By 22.9%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.4 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.00. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average of $170.23.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider Electric S.E.
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Draft Kings Proves a Strong Offense is the Best Defense
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- MercadoLibre’s Earnings Soar: Robust Growth Story in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.