Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Decreases By 22.9%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.4 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.00. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average of $170.23.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

