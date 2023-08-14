Short Interest in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Rises By 26.9%

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 9,700,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $677,650,000 after purchasing an additional 793,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after buying an additional 819,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,404. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -109.80%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

