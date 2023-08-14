Short Interest in SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Drops By 28.6%

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
SHL Telemedicine Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:SHLT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816. SHL Telemedicine has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
SHL Telemedicine Company Profile
