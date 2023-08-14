Short Interest in SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Drops By 28.6%

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:SHLT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816. SHL Telemedicine has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

