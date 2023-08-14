Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Expands By 16.7%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 744.6 days.
Signify Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of SFFYF opened at $30.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. Signify has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $38.85.
Signify Company Profile
