Short Interest in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Drops By 20.9%

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 583,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

View Our Latest Report on SLGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Silgan by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,880,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.