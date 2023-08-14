Short Interest in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW) Decreases By 27.7%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 477,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Sonder alerts:

Sonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONDW remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,811. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.