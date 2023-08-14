Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rises By 31.5%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 39,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,313. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.57.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 78,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 157,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 43,356 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

