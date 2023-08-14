Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Decreases By 32.7%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,202. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0487 dividend. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
