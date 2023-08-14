Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Decreases By 32.7%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,202. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0487 dividend. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 341,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 478,766 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 512,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.