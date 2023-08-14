Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Drops By 34.3%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

NYSE TS traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.49. 461,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,822. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

