Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $6.79

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.41. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 821,155 shares trading hands.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $399,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

