Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 1.4 %
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
