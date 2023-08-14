Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Sienna Senior Living stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.37. The stock has a market cap of C$877.47 million, a PE ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$10.32 and a one year high of C$14.14.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

