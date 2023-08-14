Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 750 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.49. The company had a trading volume of 359,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

