Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.3% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 547,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.17. The stock had a trading volume of 493,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,714. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.