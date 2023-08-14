Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.8% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $16,153,830,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.27. 103,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,059. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

