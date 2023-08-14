Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires Shares of 140 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in CME Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in CME Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 18,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,391 shares of company stock worth $4,553,729. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.94. 636,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average is $186.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

