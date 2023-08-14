Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 136 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.38. 1,777,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,971. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

