Silicon Valley Capital Partners Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $580,568,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,916,000 after buying an additional 660,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,766,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,045,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of -198.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

