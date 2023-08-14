Silicon Valley Capital Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 615.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 57.6% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,927 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.32.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.12. 538,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

