Silicon Valley Capital Partners Purchases 1,786 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.29. 296,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,788. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

