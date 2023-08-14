Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 163 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $561.56. 534,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,713. The company has a market cap of $248.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

