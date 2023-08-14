Silicon Valley Capital Partners Takes $59,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 218.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $108.45. 423,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,648. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.81.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

