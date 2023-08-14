Silicon Valley Capital Partners Trims Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.7 %

ABNB stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,180. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.