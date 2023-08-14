SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SILVERspac Price Performance

Shares of SILVERspac stock remained flat at $10.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 28,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. SILVERspac has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.47.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

Institutional Trading of SILVERspac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the first quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in SILVERspac during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SILVERspac during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the 4th quarter worth $422,000.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.