SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$15.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$127.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.54. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$13.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.03.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
