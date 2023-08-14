Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sixt Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $128.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.58. Sixt has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

