Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,169.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 954,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,194,000 after purchasing an additional 879,071 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 482.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,046,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 867,131 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,228,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $107.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

