Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
