SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWYUF

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.06.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 188 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and owns 34.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.0% in-place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.