SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 188 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and owns 34.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.0% in-place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
