Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 5,312 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

