SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

SMXWW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,683. SMX has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.