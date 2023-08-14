SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance
SMXWW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,683. SMX has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.
About SMX (Security Matters) Public
