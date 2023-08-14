Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SLACW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SLACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SLACW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLACW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,424. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

