Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNOA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.92. 42,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,138. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNOA Free Report ) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

