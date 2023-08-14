Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Short Interest Up 36.4% in July

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.7 %

SOHOO stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $24.40. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

