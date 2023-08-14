Souders Financial Advisors Buys 13,971 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 115,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,892,000 after acquiring an additional 445,086 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. 30,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,563. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0589 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.