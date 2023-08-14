Souders Financial Advisors Buys 19,833 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 161,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

